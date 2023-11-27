Rock in the New Year with Heart in Seattle! Here’s how to win…
November 27, 2023 2:29PM PST
Win your way to Heart for the Holidays from 104.7 KDUX “The Rock of the Coast”! Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Ann and Nancy Wilson are back as Heart announced a New Year’s Eve show in Seattle!
You could win tickets to the show featuring the featuring the reunited Heart with special guest
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, complete with a Space Needle Fireworks
Spectacular after the concert, AND You’ll spend the night at the Seattle Belltown Hotel!
Just enter at these participating sponsors:
Ghost Town Tattoo in Elma
LaVogue Cyclery in Hoquiam
The Roof Doctor in Aberdeen.
Grocery Outlet in Aberdeen.
A-1 Roofing in Aberdeen
Westhaven Villa Assisted Living, Aberdeen.
It’s a NYE to remember! Enter Now!
See here for a Complete Set of Rules!