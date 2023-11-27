Heart for the Holidays Contest Rules

Heart for the Holidays

Official Rules

Nov. 27 – Dec. 17th 2023

1. KDUX, (Alpha Media Grays Harbor) and our sponsors are giving away contestants an opportunity to enter to win concert tickets to Heart, New Years Eve in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena and a nights stay at the Belltown Inn in Seattle, known as the Heart for the Holidays contest on KDUX. Contestants can enter to win from November 27th – December 17th.

3. KDUX, Alpha Media-Grays Harbor, its employees, agents, and advertisers will NOT be held responsible for contestants.

4. The expense, transfer, and transport of all the prizes will be the responsibility of the prize winner. Also, all Fed ral, State, and other local taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

5. Entry into this contest constitutes permission to use winner’s name, voice, and likeness for publicity purposes without any additional compensation.

6. Winners of any and all prizes in the “Heart for the Holidays” contest will be asked to sign forms pertaining to Federal Income Tax laws, confirming prize receipt, his or her eligibility, and his or her publicity and liability releases. Forms must be returned to Alpha Media-Grays Harbor, 1308 Coolidge Rd. Aberdeen, WA 98520, within 10 days of receipt. Failure to comply may result in disqualification.

7. The “Heart for the Holidays” contest is open to all entrants 21 years of age or older by the time of the drawing. ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD. No purchase is necessary to enter. The contest is not open to employees of Alpha Media-Grays Harbor dba: KDUX and their immediate households. Also, the contest is not open to contest sponsors, their employees and immediate households, and employees of any other broadcast companies and their immediate households.

8. Non-compliance with rules by winner(s) may result in forfeiture of prize. KDUX remains the final decision maker in all matters relating to the “Heart for the Holidays” contest.

9. To obtain a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Alpha Media – Grays Harbor 1308 Coolidge Road, Aberdeen, WA 98520.

10. See a complete set of rules for the “Heart for the Holidays” contest posted at participating displays, KDUX-Alpha Media-Grays Harbor, and at KDUX.com.