‘Wizards Of Winter’ to rock Little Creek Casino… Win tickets here!

The incredible holiday rock show ‘Wizards of Winter’ are ready to rock the Little Creek Casino December 7th! You can win 2 tickets and dinner for two by simply giving this post a “like”, “share” or “comment” on social media.

A Holiday Rock Event for music lovers! Featuring former members of Classic Rock giants–The Trans- Siberian Orchestra, Blue Oyster Cult, Rainbow Ted Nugent Band and The Irish Tenors along with Broadway and Theater veterans. The Wizards of Winter perform a holiday rock opera titled “Tales Beneath a Northern Star”. Join them on a musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas.

The story is based around the music of their self-titled CD and their album “The Magic of Winter”. WOW bring their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to venues across the nation again this year. This 12 member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes December’s past! Celebrate the Season with WOW! To learn more go to: https://www.thewizardsofwinter.com/

Tickets: $35, $25

Must be age 21 or over to attend.