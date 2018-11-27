WinterFest in Aberdeen this weekend

Bette Worth and Bobbi McCracken dropped by the KDUX studio to tell us about all the new events at WinterFest this year in Aberdeen!

Friday evening – pet and have pictures taken with 2 of Santa’s Reindeer from 4 – 7 pm on Friday, November 30th. The reindeer will be located near Zelasko Park. Santa will arrive at Zelasko Park during the caroling, tree lighting, and other Holiday festivities!

Downtown stores will again participate in drawings – enter in each store, both Friday and Saturday to increase your chance of winning! Our Partner, Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, is offering a family friendly Paint and Sip Cocoa at 7:00 pm at the Tinderbox for $25.

Saturday, Breakfast with Santa will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (corner of First & G in Aberdeen) from 9 – 11. Kids to grade 6 will eat for free – adults and older youth, donation is requested. Santa will be available for photos, proceeds to support the Grays Harbor Community Hospital Foundation.

The Holiday Market will be again be on Saturday at the former Goldberg Furniture Store, 117 W. Wishkah, Aberdeen from 10 – 3. Over 30 vendors for your Holiday shopping!

New this year – Gingerbread House Contest and Open House, Saturday, 10 -3 at the D & R Event Center on the corner of Heron and I St. in Aberdeen. There is no entry fee – so start your baking! There will be professional judges and visitors on Saturday will be able to make a People’s Choice Vote!

The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport is offering the following fun things on Saturday from 1 – 6: Tribal Arts Show, Family Crafts, Pet & Family Pics with P.A.W.S and at 6:00 a giant Tree Lighting!