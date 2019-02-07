Winter Storm Watch: Up to 4 inches on the Coast Friday-Saturday

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Western Washington the could bring 3-5 inches of snow in the east county of Grays Harbor; up to 4 inches possible on the coast.

On the Coast: ...SNOW AND COLD TEMPERATURES IS LIKELY FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY... ...COLD TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE INTO NEXT WEEK... A cold weather system will move into the area from the north Friday morning through Saturday. This system may bring snow accumulations to the Washington coast Friday night and Saturday. At this time it appears that precipitation will start as rain on Friday then turn to snow Friday night and Saturday as cold air moves into the coastal areas. Snowfall accumulations up to 4 inches are possible. In East Grays Harbor County:

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Heaviest accumulations are most likely late Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Lowlands of Thurston, western Lewis, and far southeast Mason Counties, including Olympia, Centralia, and Toledo, southwest Mason County and the interior lowlands of Grays Harbor County, including Matlock, McCleary, and Montesano. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.