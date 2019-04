The KDUX Best of Thursday will feature concert tickets up for grabs to the Daryl Hall & John Oates concert at the Washington State Fair Sept. 14th in Puyallup.

The KDUX Pre-saleĀ is Wednesday, April 17 at KDUX Pre-Sale Hall & Oates and use the pre-sale password: radio

Listen and win this Thursday at 7:20am on KDUX the Rock of The Coast!