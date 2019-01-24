Win Santana & Doobie Bros. tix on the KDUX Best of Thursday!

Carlos Santana to Celebrate His Landmark Supernatural Album and His Historic 1969 Woodstock Performance on the “Supernatural Now” Tour

The iconic guitarist will mark two momentous career anniversaries on a North American tour that begins June 22

Special guests The Doobie Brothers to appear on all dates

WHITE RIVER AMPHITHEATRE – AUBURN, WA

Saturday, June 29, 2019

On Sale Friday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m.

SEATTLE (Jan. 16, 2019) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the Supernatural Now tour. The three-month, 29-date celebration will commemorate two of the most important milestones in the iconic guitarist’s career: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking, multiple Grammy-winning album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his momentous performance at Woodstock.

Produced by Live Nation, the Supernatural Now tour begins on June 22 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ, and will make stops in Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, and more before it concludes on August 25 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning January 25 at LiveNation.com.

Critically-acclaimed rock band The Doobie Brothers, who have sold more than 48 million albums and won four GRAMMY® Awards, will appear on all dates. The band is known for their roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll set.