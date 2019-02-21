Win Heart and Joan Jett tix this morning on KDUX

It’s the KDUX Best of Thursday! Today were giving you a shot to win tickets to Heart as they return to the road in 2019 for the first time in three years with their massive “Love Alive” cross-country

summer tour.

HEART will be joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Elle

King in Portland and Tacoma.

Listen to win tickets on the KDUX Best of Thursday at 7:20a!

HEART

RETURN TO THE ROAD IN 2019

FOR MASSIVE “LOVE ALIVE” SUMMER TOUR

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS AND ELLE KING SET TO JOIN FOR

PORTLAND & TACOMA DATES

TACOMA DOME – TACOMA, WA

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

On Sale Friday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 39-city outing by the

trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends kicks off

Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and

will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and more, before

wrapping September 9 at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15 at

10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com.* Citi is the official presale credit card

for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale

tickets beginning Wednesday, February 13 at 10:00 AM local time until

Thursday, February 14 at 10:00 PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass

program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

*Toronto on sale starting at 9:00 AM. local time, St. Louis on sale starting at

11:00 AM local time.

HEART will partner with REVERB for this tour to reduce the environmental

footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes

each night in the concourse. For more information, visit REVERB.org.