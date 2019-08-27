      Weather Alert

Win Foreigner ‘Meet & Greet’ Passes on KDUX Best of Thursday!

Aug 27, 2019 @ 7:35am

Foreigner will be rockin’ the Washington State Fair in Puyallup  on September 18th (with special guest Night Ranger) and you could win your way there!

You could win tickets to the show and Meet & Greet passes with the band! That’s right! You could meet Foreigner before the show! Listent to P.A. & the KDUX.

We’ll also give you a copy of the band’s latest CD, Jukebox Heroes. 

Listen at 7:20am on the Best of Thursday (8/29) for your chance to win!

