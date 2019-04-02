Win Billy Idol Tickets on the KDUX Best of Thursday!

Rocker Billy Idol has scheduled a show at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. Join P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show on the Best of Thursday for your chance to win your tickets! Billy Idol kicks off the 2019 Washington State Fair Concert Series playing his classics, “Rebel Yell”, “White Wedding”, Dancing With Myself”, “Eyes Without A Face” and “Cradle Of Love”… Don’t miss this show!@

Wanna get your tickets early? Click below:

KDUX Pre-Sale Link and Password

Full concert info on the Billy Idol show is available here at the Washington State Fair.

