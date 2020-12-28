      Weather Alert

What do you want to do on New Year’s Eve? I wanna rock!

Dec 28, 2020 @ 11:54am
Confetti and smoke cannons with light show at rock concert

KDUX Live Rockin’ New Years.

New Year’s Eve is going to ROCK on 104.7 KDUX!  That’s right a whole night of rocking concerts from  your favorite bands….  Here is the line up…

I’ll be your host as we welcome 2021!

New Year’s Eve
7pm AC/DC 1976, 78, 79
8pm Guns N’ Roses ‘87
9pm VH 82, 86, 92, 2012
10pm Def Leppard ‘96 Sparkle Loung Tour
11pm KISS NJ Meadowlands 2000
12m Metallica 25th Anniversary of the Black album

Join me and let’s meltdown 2o2o and kick of 2021!

Happy Rocking New Year from KDUX!