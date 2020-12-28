What do you want to do on New Year’s Eve? I wanna rock!
Confetti and smoke cannons with light show at rock concert
KDUX Live Rockin’ New Years.
New Year’s Eve is going to ROCK on 104.7 KDUX! That’s right a whole night of rocking concerts from your favorite bands…. Here is the line up…
I’ll be your host as we welcome 2021!
New Year’s Eve
7pm AC/DC 1976, 78, 79
8pm Guns N’ Roses ‘87
9pm VH 82, 86, 92, 2012
10pm Def Leppard ‘96 Sparkle Loung Tour
11pm KISS NJ Meadowlands 2000
12m Metallica 25th Anniversary of the Black album
Join me and let’s meltdown 2o2o and kick of 2021!