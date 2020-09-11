Patriot day. Design for postcard, flyer, poster, banner. 11th of september. We Will Never Forget
Do you remember where you were 19 years ago today? We will never forget. I was in the KDUX studio getting ready for the Morning Show when reports of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center in New York were coming down the Associated Press news wire. Initially, we all were under the impression that the plane was a small Cessna that may have gone off-course. Never would I have believed what was to transpire shortly there after; the second plane crashing into the World Trade Center, the Twin Towers falling in New York, the Pentagon attacked, and passengers forced terrorists to crash United Flight 93 into an empty field in Pennsylvania. We at KDUX remember the events of September 11th 2001 and those who tragically lost their lives. The resolve of Americans is great. We saw that in the days that followed…
We Will Never Forget.
Pat Anderson
P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show