Veteran’s Day – Thank you
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day
Thank you to all of our Veteran’s past and present today! We appreciate your service to our country! Here are some Veterans Day events today:
Elma: 11:00am at the Abundant Life Church property
Everyone in attendance is being asked to wear masks and keep social distance.
Montesano: at the Montesano VFW at 11:00am for their Veteran’s Day program. Guest speaker will be a retired 20 year army veteran and a potluck immediately following the program.
Ocean Shores: Veteran’s Day Flag Ceremony at the Point Brown entrance.