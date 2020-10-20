Tom Petty Wildflowers Special Tonight on KDUX
Today would have been Tom Petty’s 70th birthday, and to commemorate, we’ll have the new “Wildflowers And All The Rest” box set premiere tonight on KDUX at 9pm.
For Tom Petty fans, the long wait is over, October 16th saw the release of the eagerly anticipated box set, Wildflowers & All The Rest. The five-disc set collection restores Petty’s original broad concept of the watershed 1994 solo release. The compilation was curated by Tom’s daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty and his wife Dana Petty, who were assisted by Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, with the project produced by Petty’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate.
The Wildflowers & All The Rest “Deluxe Edition” features 15 home studio recordings made by Petty and is rounded-off with 14 live performances of songs from Wildflowers, recorded on various tours from 1995 to 2017, along with 16 studio recordings of alternate takes of Wildflower’s songs.
Back in June, Tom Petty’s daughter Aida Petty told Rolling Stone, “My dad’s demos were always really awesome. They were a good guiding light in the Wildflowers sessions. And this one has a right-out-of-the-box feeling to it. . . The family and all our engineers and the Heartbreakers have been circling around this project and making it as delightful and completist as possible. We’re really pleased to be able to share the second half of the Wildflowers double album.”