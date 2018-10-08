Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers “The Best Of Everything” coming in November

Coming on November 16th is Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers ‘ The Best Of Everything , the first career-spanning collection to feature all of of all of Petty’s hits with the Heartbreakers, his solo work, and side band Mudcrutch . The 38-track set includes two previously unreleased tracks — “For Real” and the album’s lead single — an alternate version of the title track, “which restores a never-heard second verse to the song that was originally recorded for 1985’s Southern Accents album.”

According to the press release, The Best Of Everything will be released simultaneously “as a double CD, featuring deluxe packaging, and in all digital formats. LP editions — in both black and clear vinyl — will arrive on December 7th. The package also features an essay on Petty written especially for this collection by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.”

Back in the day, Tom Petty hipped fans to realities of the rock business in the 1970’s as dictated by the L.A. record labels: [“Most club scenes — it’s like the English club scene in New York, the way you have, y’know, 200 bands, and 150 stink, and 20 show promise, and five are almost good, and five are really good — and the record company sign all 200. Y’know, anybody that can carry a guitar is gettin’ signed in L.A. If you wanna make. . . Money’s fallin’ off trees in L.A., man. Just go to L.A. (laughs) — they’ll sign you right up! Get your guitar and the right haircut, go down this street — tell ’em I sent ya.”] SOUNDCUE (:29 OC: . . . I sent ya)

The tracklisting to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ The Best Of Everything is :

Disc One : “Free Fallin,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “You Wreck Me,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Saving Grace,” “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Listen To Her Heart,” “Breakdown,” “Walls (Circus),” “The Waiting,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “Southern Accents,” “Angel Dream (No. 2),” “Dreamville,” “I Should Have Known It,” “Refugee,” “American Girl,” and “The Best Of Everything (Alternate Version).”