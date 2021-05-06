      Weather Alert

Tom Petty – Drivin’ Down To Georgia

May 6, 2021 @ 9:44am
The official video for Tom Petty’s “Drivin’ Down to Georgia,” a previously unreleased song from 1992, is premiering today. More nostalgic for the South than anything else, the performance restates Thomas Wolfe’s warning: “You can’t go home again.” The video was directed by Alison Tavel and features archival footage by Martyn Atkins and Heartbreaker Ron Blair.
“Drivin’ Down to Georgia” is featured on Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), now available on all digital streaming platforms for the first time, as well as CD and limited-edition gold vinyl (exclusively via TomPetty.com and indie retail). The black vinyl version is due tomorrow, May 7
