Tom Petty Documentary – “Making of Wildflowers” on Youtube

Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making Of Wildflowers, the new Tom Petty documentary focusing on the sessions for Wildflowers album is now available on YouTube.
The doc draws from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film showing Petty at work on the celebrated album. Fans can experience the film on the big screen with immersive surround-sound before YouTube Originals will make it available worldwide for free in full 4K resolution on Tom Petty’s YouTube Channel later this year.
2018 saw the first posthumous Petty releases with the box set, titled An American Treasure. The set was curated by Adria and Dana Petty, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, and Ryan Ulate. The 60-track career spanning box features classic hits and album tracks, alongside unreleased live and studio material.
Also released was The Best Of Everything, the first career-spanning collection to feature all of Tom Petty’s hits with the Heartbreakers, his solo work, and side band Mudcrutch. The 38-track set includes two previously unreleased tracks — “For Real” and the album’s lead single — an alternate version of the title track, “which restores a never-heard second verse to the song that was originally recorded for 1985’s Southern Accents album.”
The package also features an essay on Petty written especially for the collection by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.”