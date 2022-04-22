The Who Kick Off Their Tour Tonight In Ft. Lauderdale

The Who are back on the road for the start of their 29-date North American tour. The spring run kicks off tonight (April 22nd) at Ft. Lauderdale, Florida’s Hard Rock Live and wraps on May 28th at Bethel, New York’s Bethel Woods Center of the Arts — which sits on the site of the band’s legendary 1969 Woodstock appearance.
In addition to Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and the local orchestra backing them at every gig, the Who’s 2022 lineup features longtime touring members Zak Starkey on drums and Pete Townshend’s younger brother, Simon Townshend on rhythm guitar. Rounding out the band are Who and Daltrey veterans Loren Gold on keyboards and bassist Jon Button. Also returning is longtime Who associate and background vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby, and lead cellist Audrey Snyder. Joining the group this time out will be additional keyboardist Emily Marshall.
The band has just announced its special guests various cities, which include opening sets by Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Leslie Mendelson, Los Lonely Boys, Amythyst Kiah, the Wild Things, Willie Nile, and Steven Page.
The band will be tackling several tunes from their most recent album, 2019’s WHO.
April 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock (with Leslie Mendelson)
April 24 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (with Leslie Mendelson)
April 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena (with Leslie Mendelson)
April 20 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz Festival
May 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX (with Amythyst Kiah)
May 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (with Los Lonely Boys)
May 8 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Los Lonely Boys)
May 10 – Oklahoma City, TX – Paycom Center (with Los Lonely Boys)
May 13 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum (special guest TBA)
May 15 – Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium (special guest TBA)
May 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden (with Amythyst Kiah)
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with Amythyst Kiah)
May 23 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena (with Amythyst Kiah)
May 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with The Wild Things)
May 28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center of the Arts (with Willie Nile)
October 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (with Steven Page)
October 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (with Steven Page)
October 7 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena (with Steven Page)
October 9 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (with Steven Page)
October 12 – Chicago, IL – United Center (with Steven Page)
October 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center (with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs)
October 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs)
October 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs)
October 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs)
October 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center (with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs)
October 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center (with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs)
November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs)
November 4, 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Dolby Live (with The Wild Things)