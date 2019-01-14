The Who announce 2019 Tour, will play Seattle Oct. 19th

The Who are planning to tour once again in 2019 — and are currently plotting their first new studio album in 13 years. Best Classic Bands reported the band’s longtime manager Bill Curbishley appeared on BBC Radio and updated fans to what they can expect in the coming year, explaining, “We’re gonna do an album . . .Pete’s written some really great songs. He gave us some demos a couple of months ago and I really think of those — he gave me 12 of them — eight of them are absolutely great for the Who. And he’s still writing and he’s got so much stuff, so I’m sure he’ll adapt some of that and we’ll get some more songs.”

The Who will rock T-Mobile Park (formally Safeco Field) Saturday, October 19th

Pre-Sale: Thursday, January 17th 10am-10pm

ON SALE TO GENERAL PUBLIC: Friday, January 18th 10am

