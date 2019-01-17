The Who Announce 2019 North American Tour

Congratulations to Joe Vessey of Hoquiam! Winner of a pair of tickets to the legendary band The Who from KDUX the Rock of the Coast!
The Who reveal dates for the 2019 North American Moving On! Tour. They’ll play 29 total datest set for the Summer and Fall.
The Who
T-Mobile Park (Formerly SafeCo Field) – Seattle, WA
Saturday, October 19, 2019
On Sale Friday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Also, the legendary and iconic band is set to release their first album of new songs in 13 years as well. S
The band will share the stage with orchestras at marquee venues including Fenway Park,
Madison Square Garden, and Hollywood Bowl.
The Who tour dates
May 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
May 9 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
May 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 21 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
May 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
May 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 6 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
September 8 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
September 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 13 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
September 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
September 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
September 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
September 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
September 29 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
October 11, 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
October 19 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners
October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
October 23 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place