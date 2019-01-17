The Who Announce 2019 North American Tour

Congratulations to Joe Vessey of Hoquiam! Winner of a pair of tickets to the legendary band The Who from KDUX the Rock of the Coast!

The Who reveal dates for the 2019 North American Moving On! Tour. They’ll play 29 total datest set for the Summer and Fall.

The Who

T-Mobile Park (Formerly SafeCo Field) – Seattle, WA

Saturday, October 19, 2019

On Sale Friday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Also, the legendary and iconic band is set to release their first album of new songs in 13 years as well. S

The band will share the stage with orchestras at marquee venues including Fenway Park,

Madison Square Garden, and Hollywood Bowl.

The Who tour dates

May 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

May 9 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

May 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 6 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 8 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 13 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

September 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

September 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 29 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

October 11, 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

October 19 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners

October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

October 23 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place