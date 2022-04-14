The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Licked Live In NYC’ June 10th

Coming on June 10th is the latest Rolling Stones vault release, Licked Live In NYC. The new collection will be available as a DVD/two-CD, SD Blu-ray/two-CD, as well as a standalone two-CD and triple-LP.
Originally released in 2003 as an HBO special and as part of the Four Flicks package, the band’s January 18th, 2003 Madison Square Garden concert has been fully restored and remastered with four previously unreleased songs: “Start Me Up,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Gimme Shelter,” and “Sympathy For The Devil.” Special guest Sheryl Crow is featured on “Honky Tonk Women.”
According to the packages press release:
The addition of three bonus performances from Amsterdam and rehearsal footage gives an insider’s view of the Rolling Stones gearing up for this tour. The SD Blu-ray package includes the additional 51-minute documentary Tip Of The Tongue, which captures the conception and preparation of the “Live Licks” tour’s innovative three show / three venue approach.
Inspired to switch up venues on a nightly basis between arenas, ballrooms, or theaters, and setlists along with it, the band are captured preparing for this tour from the recording studio in Paris to the rehearsals in Toronto.
The Rolling Stones’ 2002 /2003 “Licks” tour was unique in the fact that in many cities the band played more than one type of venue — from the sprawling 80,000 local enormo-domes to club dates the very next night.
The tracklisting to The Rolling Stones’ ‘Licked Live In NYC’ is:
“Street Fighting Man”
“Start Me Up”
“If You Can’t Rock Me”
“Don’t Stop”
“Monkey Man”
“Angie”
“Let It Bleed”
“Midnight Rambler”
“Tumbling Dice”
“Thru And Thru”
“Happy”
“Gimme Shelter”
“You Got Me Rocking”
“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”
“Honky Tonk Women” (with Sheryl Crow)
“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
“When The Whip Comes Down”
“Brown Sugar”
“Sympathy For The Devil”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
Live In Amsterdam
“Star Star”
“I Just Want To Make Love To You”
“Street Fighting Man”
Rehearsals
“Well Well”
“Extreme Western Grip”