The Rolling Stones to release “Honk” greatest hits April 19th.

The Rolling Stones are releasing a new greatest hits compilation, titled Honk, on April 19th. The set, which according to the press release, features “the biggest hits and classic cuts from every Rolling Stones studio album from 1971 to 2016’s Blue & Lonesome. Honk includes 36 fan favorites and rarities, with the deluxe version featuring 10 additional live songs, presenting collaborations with some of the biggest names in music.” In all, Honk will be released as a deluxe three-disc version, a single CD, and in four and two-LP editions.

The tracklisting to the the triple-disc version of Honk is :

Disc One : “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” “Rocks Off,” “Miss You,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Just Your Fool,” “Wild Horses,” “Fool To Cry,” “Angie,” “Beast Of Burden,” “Hot Stuff,” “It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It),” “Rock And A Hard Place,” “Doom And Gloom,” “Love Is Strong,” “Mixed Emotions,” “Don’t Stop,” and “Ride ‘Em On Down.”

Disc Two : “Bitch,” “Harlem Shuffle,” “Hate To See You Go,” “Rough Justice,” “Happy,” “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker),” “One More Shot,” “Respectable,” “You Got Me Rocking,” “Rain Fall Down,” “Dancing With Mr D.,” “Undercover (Of The Night),” “Emotional Rescue,” “Waiting On A Friend,” “Saint Of Me,” “Out Of Control,” “Streets Of Love,” and “Out Of Tears.”

Disc Three – Live Tracks : “Get Off My Cloud,” “Dancing With Mr D.,” “Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran), “She’s A Rainbow,” “Wild Horses” (with Florence Welch), “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” “Dead Flowers” (with Brad Paisley), “Shine A Light,” “Under My Thumb,” and “Bitch” (with Dave Grohl).

The Rolling Stones tour dates (subject to change):