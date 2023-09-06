104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

The Rolling Stones Release New Video For First Album In 18 years

September 6, 2023 1:42PM PDT
The Rolling Stones unveiled their new video starring actress Sydney Sweeney for the song “Angry” from “Hackney Diamonds” due out October 20th. This is the legendary bands first new studio album in 18 years. Their last studio set was “A Bigger Bang” in 2005. Details below:

