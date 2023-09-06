The Rolling Stones Release New Video For First Album In 18 years

Source: YouTube

The Rolling Stones unveiled their new video starring actress Sydney Sweeney for the song “Angry” from “Hackney Diamonds” due out October 20th. This is the legendary bands first new studio album in 18 years. Their last studio set was “A Bigger Bang” in 2005. Details below:

A brand new studio album from The Rolling Stones… Hackney Diamonds 💥

Out October 20th & available to pre-order now:

