The NFL Has Finally Announced the Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliners

The NFL has finally confirmed that MAROON 5 will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 3rd. Their guests will be TRAVIS SCOTT and BIG BOI from OUTKAST, who’s from Atlanta, where the game is taking place.

There was a lot of talk that the NFL was having trouble finding special gusts to appear with Maroon 5. And “Billboard” says Travis only agreed to do it if the NFL agreed to join him in donating $500,000 to Dream Corps, a social justice charity.

Sources say Black Lives Matter and several other nonprofits may be receiving donations as well.