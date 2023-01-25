The KDUX Concert Calendar!
The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2023′ tour date Sunday, Feb. 19: Portland, OR, Moda Center
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Feb 25, Portland, OR – Moda Center Feb 27, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
John Mellencamp March 15th at the Paramount in Seattle
Queensryche at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle March 22
Stevie Nicks March 15th Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jerry Cantrell solo tour 03/31 – Spokane, WA at the Fox Theater, April 1st at the Tacoma Pantages Theater
Journey “Freedom 2023 Tour” – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena April 14th
Shinedown in Everett at the Angel of the Winds arena May 7, May 9 at Moda Center in Portland, Or.
Ringo Starr & his All Star Band June 4th in Seattle
Blink 182 June 25th at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle
Nickelback June 30th WRA, July 1st Ridgefield Wa.
Kansas 50th Anniversary tour Sep 8th Portland Schnitzer Hall, 9 Seattle Paramount
Metallica Aug. 30th, and Sept 1st 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle