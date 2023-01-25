The KDUX Concert Calendar

The KDUX Concert Calendar brought to you by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino!

Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in the Ocean Lounge with a number of TV screens playing all of your favorite sports games!

The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2023′ tour date Sunday, Feb. 19: Portland, OR, Moda Center

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Feb 25, Portland, OR – Moda Center Feb 27, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

John Mellencamp March 15th at the Paramount in Seattle

Queensryche at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle March 22

Stevie Nicks March 15th Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jerry Cantrell solo tour 03/31 – Spokane, WA at the Fox Theater, April 1st at the Tacoma Pantages Theater

Journey “Freedom 2023 Tour” – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena April 14th

Shinedown in Everett at the Angel of the Winds arena May 7, May 9 at Moda Center in Portland, Or.

Ringo Starr & his All Star Band June 4th in Seattle

Blink 182 June 25th at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Nickelback June 30th WRA, July 1st Ridgefield Wa.

Kansas 50th Anniversary tour Sep 8th Portland Schnitzer Hall, 9 Seattle Paramount

Metallica Aug. 30th, and Sept 1st 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle