The Doobie Brothers among 2020 Rock Hall nominees
The Doobie Brothers received a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination for the 202o class this morning. The nominations also include T. Rex, Pat Benatar, Thin Lizzy Rufus featuring Chaka Kahn, Kraftwerk, Soundgarden, The Notorious B.I.G., Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, Dave Mathews Band, Todd Rundgren, MC5, WHitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails. The Doobie Brothers have been eligible for induction since 1996, however this is their first nomination.
Born and raised in Aberdeen, Washington, Doobie Brothers guitarist Patrick Simmons credits his musical inspiration to taking piano lessons at age 5 from music teacher Mrs. Anderson as he told Pat Anderson on the KDUX Morning Show:
Shortly after, Patrick moved to Southern California with his parents as they took on new job opportunities in the area. Patrick would form the Doobies with Tom Johnson and John Hartman in 1969, as he told P.A. on KDUX:
On leaving Aberdeen with his parents:
Patrick still considers Aberdeen his hometown and loved hearing from yours truly on KDUX:
The Doobie Brothers have sold over 40 million albums worldwide and continue tour and record today. They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004.
Good luck on your 2o2o Rock Hall nomination boys!