The Doobie Brothers 5oth Anniversary Tour Comes to Wa. State Fair Sept. 23rd

The Doobie Brothers will be rockin’ the Washington State Fair Friday, September 23. Get your tickets now, right here!
Pre-sales will start Wednesday, March 9, 10:00 a.m. thru Saturday, March 12, 10:00 a.m. On sale : Saturday, March 12, 10:00 a.m.
The KDUX pre-sale password: radio
The Doobie Brothers are excited to announce the release of their 15th full-length album, LIBERTÉ, coming October 1st, along with a brand new self-titled 4-track EP available to stream today. Make sure to pre-order LIBERTÉ and stream The Doobie Brothers EP here: https://doobiebrothers.lnk.to/Liberte