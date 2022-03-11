      Weather Alert

The Doobie Brothers 5oth Anniversary Tour Comes to Wa. State Fair Sept. 23rd

Mar 11, 2022 @ 7:34am

The Doobie Brothers will be rockin’ the Washington State Fair Friday, September 23. Get your tickets now, right here! 

 Pre-sales will start Wednesday, March 9, 10:00 a.m. thru Saturday, March 12, 10:00 a.m. On sale :  Saturday, March 12, 10:00 a.m.

The KDUX pre-sale password:  radio

The Doobie Brothers are excited to announce the release of their 15th full-length album, LIBERTÉ, coming October 1st, along with a brand new self-titled 4-track EP available to stream today. Make sure to pre-order LIBERTÉ and stream The Doobie Brothers EP here: https://doobiebrothers.lnk.to/Liberte

Trending Posts
The Doobie Brothers 5oth Anniversary Tour Comes to Wa. State Fair Sept. 23rd
Rush - YYZ ( Official Music Video)
Connect With Us Listen To Us On