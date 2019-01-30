The Beach Boys “Now And Then” Tour Announced

The Beach Boys will bring their Now and Then Tour to the Washington State Fair, Monday, Sept. 2, as part of the 2019 Columbia Bank Concert Series.

Win your ticket on the KDUX Best of Thursday (1/31) starting at 7:20am with “P.A. & The KDUX Morning Show”.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. Visit http://www.thefair.com/subscribe and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Prices are $55, $45 and $30 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/the-beach-boys or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box