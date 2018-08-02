SusieMarie’s 12th Annual Lemonade Stand is this weekend!

SusieMarie started her lemonade stand when she was four years old and has continued it ever since with all donations going to the Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Department .
SusieMarie saves all her money from chores, gifts, anything she earns throughout the year to purchase supplies needed for her stand with so many of our local businesses donating other supplies to help make her stand such a success.
The popularity and support of her stand is overwhelming and is looked forward to each year. SusieMarie “gives” all the lemonade away and only asks for a small donation in return. The lemonade is FREE regardless, donation or not!! FRESH Strawberry Lemonade (secret recipe) with whip cream! YUM-O!!
Her first Lemonade stand resulted in $13.00. Last year the stand donated $4,124.56 which put it over $20,000 donated in 11 years! AMAZING!! Please, if you can, send a donation. SusieMarie has received donations from as far away as Australia, Canada, England and Hawaii thanks, in part, to our FaceBook friends.
CVFD PO Box 701, Cosmopolis, WA 98537