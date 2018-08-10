SummerFest in Aberdeen this Saturday – Free- Family – Fun!

SummerFest this Saturday 10 – 3. This great map of our downtown area (created by Lori Carossino, a member of MainStreet Promo Committee!) is for the fun Scavenger Hunt. Come to the Aberdeen Art Center – 200 W. Market St. – and pick up your Scavenger Hunt Map, work your way through the 30 participating businesses and wind up at Zelasko Park. Turn your completed map in and be entered for drawings – we will have items from all the participating stores.

Most participating businesses will have a Sidewalk Sale for you to browse through!

The park will be full of free, fun, family activities! Games, music, ice cream….. the only thing missing is you! Pack a picnic lunch and have an old fashioned day in the park!!

See you Saturday! If you have any questions, please comment or call 360-580-7734 or 360-580-0019.

Feel free to share this – the more the merrier!