Steve Perry Is Back!

Nobody is more giddy at the prospect of a return to music than us at KDUX The Rock of the Coast. The umistakeable voice of the legendary former Journey frontman appeared out of nowhere with the release of a brand new single “No Erasin” this Tuesday and is making the internets a buzz!

As expected the long awaited solo album from legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has just been announced — thrilling a legion of fans who’ve been holding their collective breaths for over two decades. Traces will be released on October 5th, marking the first new Perry singing on record since Trial By Fire — his 1996 comeback set with Journey, and his first new solo album since 1994’s For The Love Of Strange Medicine. The rock world is already abuzz over the lead single an its accompanying video “No Erasin’,” but one of the eight originals on the set — which also features Perry tackling George Harrison‘s early Beatles favorite, “I Need You.”

Perry spoke about Traces, explaining, “Putting 30 years into 10 songs has certainly been an emotional experience for me. I started writing and recording these songs with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. Along the way, I rediscovered my love for music. Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart.”