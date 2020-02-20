      Weather Alert

Steve Miller to kick-off Wa. State Fair concerts Sept. 4th

Feb 20, 2020 @ 6:44am

The Steve Miller Band will get the Columbia Bank Concert Series started at the Washington State Fair September 4th.

Pre-sale tickets go onsale today at 10am. Check out KDUX Steve Miller Pre-Sale. Password: Radio

General onsale is this Saturday.

The group is best known for a slew of  hit singles mostly in the 70’s that are staples of rock radio.  In February 1968, the band recorded its debut album, Children of the Future. It went on to produce the albums SailorBrave New WorldYour Saving GraceNumber 5Rock LoveFly Like an EagleBook of Dreams, and more. The band’s Greatest Hits 1974–78, released in 1978, sold over 13 million copies. In 2016, Steve Miller was inducted as a solo artist in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

Trending Posts
Interviews
Concert Calendar
What's up?
We have a winner!!! $6000 in prizes in the Twelve Months of Christmas Contest!
It's Official: Motley Crue, Def Leppard & Poison to Rock Stadium Tour with Joan Jett