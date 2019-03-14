St. Paddy’s Day Parade on tap this weekend

The Irish Heritage Club of Grays Harbor are once again hosting the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Sunday. There will be two parades; the first will leave Galway Bay in Ocean Shores and traverse throughout the business district, the second will be between Hoquiam Brewery and the 8th St. Ale House at 3:17pm (get it?) Everyone is invited.

Irish/Celtic music will highlight various pubs throughout the weekend such as The 8th St Ale House, Hoquiam Brewery in Hoquiam and Galway Bay Irish Restaurant in Ocean Shores.