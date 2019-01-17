Sports Equipment Drive schedules live collection event

The Sports Gear Drive of Grays Harbor has scheduled two live collection events next week to gather used sports equipment and apparel.

Monday (MLK Day) 12n-2p at Bulldog Lanes Bowling alley in Montesano

Friday Jan. 25th 4p-6p ColorTyme on Wishkah St. in Aberdeen.

The Sports Gear Drive of GH, a student led group that’s collection gently used, in good condition, or new sports equipment and clothing: bats, balls, gloves, cleats, shoes and athletic wear. Donate it to a great cause, and get it kids in need. The Sports Gear Drive has donation barrels at Color Tyme in Aberdeen and Marnie’s Petal Pushers on Broadway in Montesano as well as Monte HS. Donate that gently used or new sports gear to the Sports Gear Drive of GH and get it to harbor kids who could use it.

You can find them on facebook, “Sports Gear Drive of Grays Harbor”. For more information, contact Jack Anderson at Jackanderson0521@gmail.com