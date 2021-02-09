      Weather Alert

Some Concert Options For Pearl Jam Fans Weekend

Feb 9, 2021 @ 12:04pm

Pearl Jam will livestream its August 10th, 2018 hometown concert from Seattle’s Safeco Field as part of its latest pay-per-view streaming event via nugs.net. The band decided to stream the shows between February 12th and 16th (for $14.99) due to fan requests following last August’s screening of night one of the band’s Seattle gigs. The two “home shows” raised over $11 million to combat homelessness.

“The stream will feature the 37-song set, mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound by Pearl Jam producer, Josh Evans. . . This never-seen-before full-color footage was captured using multiple HD cameras by touring video director Blue Leach and edited by PJ archivist Kevin Shuss.”

104.7 KDUX will air a bonus live concert for Pearl Jam fans this Friday night Feb.12th at 11pm (For FREE) record live from the FOX Theatre in Altlanta on 1994 on the “Vs. (Versus) Tour”

 

Trending Posts
Some Concert Options For Pearl Jam Fans Weekend
Bruce Springsteen - The Middle (Jeep Commercial)
2021 HS Football Broadcast Schedule
Saturday Night Rocks with Rick!