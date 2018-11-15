‘Seven Brides For Seven Brothers’ from AHS opens this weekend

The Aberdeen High School Drama Department is putting on Seven Brides for Seven Brothers opens this weekend on Friday the 16th at 7pm and Sunday the 18th at 2pm. Gold cast performs on the 17th and 23rd at 7pm, November 25th closing matinee at 2pm. Blue cast opening night Nov. 16th & 24th at 7pm, Nov 18th matinee at 2pm. This musical is adapted from the 1954 classic film. Tamara Helland is directing the production.

KDUX studio pic: (left to right: Andy Blake, Dakota Cruikshank, Marissa Wagner and P.A.)

Tickets are on sale now @ AHS, Tinderbox Coffee Roasters, and Harbor Drug & Gifts. The price is $10 for adults, $7 for students.