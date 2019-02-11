School Closures & Delays for Feb. 11th 2019

School Delays for Monday, February 11 AS of 6:15AM

Grays Harbor:

Elma SD: Closed. All after school and evening activities are canceled.

Montesano SD: Closed

Oakville SD: Closed, No preschool. Rochester SD: Closed. All campuses are closed to activities. Satsop SD: Closed

Lake Quinault SD: Closed.

Tahalolah SD: Closed.

Mary M. Knight SD: Closed

McCleary SD: Closed

Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten

Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

St. Mary’s School: 2 Hours Late. No morning pre-k, no morning ESS

Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late

This update brought to you by Our Community Credit Union

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Foreigner with Night Ranger at Wa. State Fair Sept. 18th Bob Seger show tonight in Tacoma is “postponed” Winter Storm Watch: Up to 4 inches on the Coast Friday-Saturday Winter Storm expected Friday-Saturday School Delays For Tues. Feb. 5th Send Us Your Snow Pics
Comments