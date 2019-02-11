School Closures & Delays for Feb. 11th 2019

School Delays for Monday, February 11 AS of 6:15AM
Grays Harbor:
Elma SD: Closed. All after school and evening activities are canceled.
Montesano SD: Closed
Oakville SD: Closed, No preschool. Rochester SD: Closed. All campuses are closed to activities. Satsop SD: Closed
Lake Quinault SD: Closed.
Tahalolah SD: Closed.
Mary M. Knight SD: Closed
McCleary SD: Closed
Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten
Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
St. Mary’s School: 2 Hours Late. No morning pre-k, no morning ESS
Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late
