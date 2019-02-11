School Closures & Delays for Feb. 11th 2019

School Delays for Monday, February 11 AS of 6:15AM

Grays Harbor:

Elma SD: Closed. All after school and evening activities are canceled.

Montesano SD: Closed

Oakville SD: Closed, No preschool. Rochester SD: Closed. All campuses are closed to activities. Satsop SD: Closed

Lake Quinault SD: Closed.

Tahalolah SD: Closed.

Mary M. Knight SD: Closed

McCleary SD: Closed

Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten

Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

St. Mary’s School: 2 Hours Late. No morning pre-k, no morning ESS

Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late

