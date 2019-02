School Closures and Delays for Feb. 12th, 2019 from KXRO News:

RELATED CONTENT

The NFL Has Finally Announced the Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliners

Pearl Jam kick off tour with 33 song setlist in Seattle

What Is The Most Expensive Age Of Your Life?

Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s… will sit out tour

KDUX Super Bowl Predictions… Eagles? Patriots?

HHS musical ‘Crybaby’ opens Feb. 8th