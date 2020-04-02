RUSH in the #KDUXLockDownRockdown tonight at 9pm
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer Neil Peart and singer/bassist Geddy Lee perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena during a stop of the band's Time Machine Tour August 14, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
We’re gonna feature a Rush show from several eras tonight to fight off your quarrantine boredom! Check out Rush recorded live in 1981, 84, 88, 1997 and 2007. Join us for Rush in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm on the Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX.