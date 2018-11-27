Rolling Stones pre-sale this Wednesday!

Rolling Stones tickets will go on pre-sale for a special fan pre-sale on Wednesday 28th November at 10am (local time) via rollingstones.com/tour. If you want access to the pre-sale then enter your details here: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/PresaleFP by 9am EST on Tuesday 27th November and you will be emailed a code the day before the pre-sale begins.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30th November at 10am (local time). To ensure you receive all communications make sure you add do_not_reply@inbound.vice-versa.info to your contacts and safe senders list.
The Stones announced details of their No Filter US Tour 2019 and will be playing the following US stadiums next Spring/Summer
APRIL 2019
20 – Hard Rock Stadium MIAMI, FL
24 – TIAA Bank Field JACKSONVILLE, FL
28 – NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX
MAY 2019
07 – State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ
11 – The Rose Bowl PASADENA, CA
18 – Levi’s Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA
22 – CenturyLink Field SEATTLE, WA
26 – Broncos Stadium At Mile High DENVER, CO
31 – FedExField WASHINGTON, DC
JUNE 2019
04 – Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA
08 – Gillette Stadium FOXBOROUGH, MA
13 – MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
21 – Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL
The Rolling Stones have just announced details of their No Filter US Tour 2019 and will be playing the following US stadiums next Spring/Summer! 🇺🇸There will be a special fan pre-sale on Wednesday 28th November at 10am (local time) via rollingstones.com/tour. If you want access to the pre-sale then enter your details here: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/PresaleFP by 9am EST on Tuesday 27th November and you will be emailed a code the day before the pre-sale begins.Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30th November at 10am (local time). To ensure you receive all communications make sure you add do_not_reply@inbound.vice-versa.info to your contacts and safe senders list. APRIL 201920 – Hard Rock Stadium MIAMI, FL24 – TIAA Bank Field JACKSONVILLE, FL28 – NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TXMAY 201907 – State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ11 – The Rose Bowl PASADENA, CA18 – Levi’s Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA22 – CenturyLink Field SEATTLE, WA26 – Broncos Stadium At Mile High DENVER, CO31 – FedExField WASHINGTON, DCJUNE 201904 – Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA08 – Gillette Stadium FOXBOROUGH, MA13 – MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ21 – Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL
Posted by The Rolling Stones on Monday, 19 November 2018