Rolling Stones Postpone Tour… Mick Jagger Medical Issue

The Rolling Stones announced this morning that they are going to have to postpone their U.S. Spring Tour due to a medical issued involving Mick Jagger. KDUX wishes Mick a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing them on tour soon.

The postponedment will affect the Seatte Centurylink show on May 22nd.

The Rolling Stones tweeted on Twitter this morning:

“Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US / Canada tour dates – we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.