Rolling Stones Postpone Tour… Mick Jagger Medical Issue

The Rolling Stones announced this morning that they are going to have to postpone their U.S. Spring Tour due to a medical issued involving Mick Jagger. KDUX wishes Mick a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing them on tour soon.
The postponedment will affect the Seatte Centurylink show on May 22nd.
The Rolling Stones tweeted on Twitter this morning:
Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.
“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.” – Mick Jagger