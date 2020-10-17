Win
Concerts
Listen
What’s up?
Shows
P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show
No Repeat Workday with P.A.
Late Day Rock Show feat. Spody
Rocking with Rick
Rick Moyer Rocks your Saturday Night!
Contest Rules
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Interviews
Rock News
Rock On
Rob Halford of Judas Priest On His Autobiography “Confess”
Oct 16, 2020 @ 5:00pm
The Metal God himself, Rob Halford of Judas Priest recently talked with 104.7 KDUX Field entertainment reporter Phil Luce about his new autobiography “Confess” Check it out!
https://www.kdux.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Rob-Halford-Confess-KDUX-website-version.mp3
You can get the book “Confess” wherever books are sold!
CONFESS The Autobiography By Rob Halford
The legendary front man of Judas Priest, one of the most successful heavy metal bands of all time, celebrates five decades of rocking in this tell-all memoir.
Most priests hear confessions; this one is making his. Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest and true “Metal God,” tells his gospel truth in CONFESS: The Autobiography (on sale Now; Hachette Books, Hardcover; $30.00.)
CONFESS is Halford’s full autobiography and an unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll story—a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts, and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption…and finding love.
Halford’s story winds through his inner-city working-class roots to finding his calling in music, including his experience as a gay man in the macho world of rock, all while selling over 50 million albums.
Told with Halford’s trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humor, CONFESS is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry.
It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson, and the Queen. More than anything else, it’s a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.
Rob Halford has decided to confess. Because it’s good for the soul.
Rob Halford is an English singer, songwriter, and musician. He is best known as the lead vocalist of the Grammy award-winning heavy metal band, Judas Priest.
The band have released 20 albums to date and continue to tour together today. Halford lives between The Midlands in the UK, and Arizona in the US.
TAGS
Confess
Judas Priest
Rob Halford
The Metal God
Trending Posts
Classic AC/DC in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight @9
Interviews
Ozzy Osbourne in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm
Pearl Jam live from 1994 in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm
#MetallicaMonday on KDUX will be "Live In Copenhagen" 2009
Recently Played
October 18th, 2020
View full playlist
The Rock of The Coast
Win
Concerts
Listen
What’s up?
Shows
P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show
No Repeat Workday with P.A.
Late Day Rock Show feat. Spody
Rocking with Rick
Rick Moyer Rocks your Saturday Night!
Contest Rules
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL