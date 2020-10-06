Remembering Eddie Van Halen, Tonight at 9pm on KDUX
KDUX along with you learned of the sad news of the loss of Eddie Van Halen today, so tonight we shall rock. Hey this is P.A. Tonight at 9 on the “Rock of the Coast” I’ll be your host for a rockin’ KDUX Tribute to Eddie Van Halen. We’ll hear some of the incredible tracks that inspired generations from the guitar God himself and words from previous interviews. Join us as we reminisce with soul crushing sadness and remember the greatness of Eddie Van Halen tonight at 9 on the Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX.