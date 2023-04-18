Razor Clam Diggers Get the Go-Ahead This Week! April 19-25

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has given the green light for the next round of coastal razor clam digging can proceed as planned from April 19-25.

The beaches of Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis will be open for the daily limit from April 19 through May 14 is 20 razor clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger’s clams need to be kept in a separate container. Also all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

For the best digging, start two hours before the listed time of low tide.

Digging is allowed from midnight to 12 p.m. only on April 19-25 and during the tentative digs on May 4th-10th. Since there are low tides for “tentative digs” on May 11-14 are near or after 12 p.m., digging will be allowed from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. for those specific days only.

April 19, Wednesday, 6:44 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Thursday, 7:28 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Friday, 8:09 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 22, Saturday, 8:50 AM; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 23, Sunday, 9:31 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 24, Monday, 10:14 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 25, Tuesday, 11:01 AM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks