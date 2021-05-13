Randy Rhoads – 2021 R&R Hall Inductee
Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads will be inducted into the 2021 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in the “Musical Excellence Award”.
The votes are in for the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year’s “Performer Category” will include Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Carole King, and Jay-Z. The 2021 Musical Excellence Award will be given to LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and guitarist Randy Rhoads. This year’s Early Influence Award inductees are Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron, and Charley Patton.
Also, Randy is the subject of a new book RANDY RHOADS by Ross Halfin
The book will be available in three editions: check it out!
The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30th at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio — with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on HBO and streamed on HBO Max at a later date.
Among the artists on the 2021 Rock Hall shortlist that didn’t make the final pick were Devo, Iron Maiden, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, and Rage Against The Machine.
Foo Fighters poked fun of the fact that its guitarist, Pat Smear, an L.A. punk legend is entering the Hall, tweeting, “Holy s***! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!”
Tina Turner tweeted: “I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years! Love, Tina”
Todd Rundgren, who’s gone on record over the years about his disdain for the Rock Hall, said in a statement, quote, “I’m happy for my fans. They’ve wanted this for a long time.”