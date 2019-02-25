Queen Rock the Oscars

Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off the 91st Annual Academy Awards show with a bang sunday night in an explosive medley of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” Adam Lambert and Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor took the stage and infused the ceremony with the much needs rock it had been lacking since it’s existance.
The Queen biopic “Boheminan Rhapsody” would go on to win 4 out of 5 categories in which it was nominated.
The 2019 Oscar Winners
Best Picture: “Green Book”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
Best Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “BlacKKKlansman”
Best Original Screenplay: “Green Book”
Best Original Score: “Black Panther”
Best Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Best Foreign Film: “Roma” (Mexico)
Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo”
Best Documentary (Short Subject): “Period. End of Sentence.”
Best Film Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Costume Design: “Black Panther”
Best Production Design: “Black Panther”
Best Cinematography: “Roma”
Best Visual Effects: “First Man”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Vice”
Best Short Film (Animated): “Bao”
Best Short Film (Live Action): “Skin”