Queen Rock the Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Brian May of Queen performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off the 91st Annual Academy Awards show with a bang sunday night in an explosive medley of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” Adam Lambert and Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor took the stage and infused the ceremony with the much needs rock it had been lacking since it’s existance.

The Queen biopic “Boheminan Rhapsody” would go on to win 4 out of 5 categories in which it was nominated.

