Queen return to the charts with two albums

Queen is back with not one but two albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts!!!! Riding high on the success of the band’s blockbuster biopic Bohemian RhapsodyBillboard reported that Queen has scored its highest charting album in 38 years with the movie’s soundtrack leaping from Number 25 to Number Three — with a 187 percent jump of 59,000 units sold. The new November 17th-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard’s websites today (Tuesday, November 13th).

In addition to that, the band’s 51-track triple album compilation, Greatest Hits I, II, & III: The Platinum Collection from 2000, has jumped from Number 194 to Number Nine with 39,000 units sold.

