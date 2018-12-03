Queen and Adam Lambert announce 2019 Rhapsody Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert will embark on a North American tour next summer. According to their press release, it’ll kick-off in July and will feature a show at the Tacoma Dome Friday July 12th. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am via at LiveNation.com. This thursday at 7:20am on the KDUX Best of Thursday you could win tickets!

Press Release:

We’re excited to announce Queen + Adam Lambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019.

Tickets go on general public sale December 7th over at LiveNation.com, 10 AM local time. Queen and Adam Lambert Fan Club Presales will run from 10AM-10PM local time on Thursday, December 6th.

“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle.” – Roger Taylor