Queen and Adam Lambert announce 2019 Rhapsody Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert will embark on a North American tour next summer. According to their press release, it’ll kick-off in July and will feature a show at the Tacoma Dome Friday July 12th. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am via at LiveNation.com. This thursday at 7:20am on the KDUX Best of Thursday you could win tickets!
Press Release:
We’re excited to announce Queen + Adam Lambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019.
Tickets go on general public sale December 7th over at LiveNation.com, 10 AM local time. Queen and Adam Lambert Fan Club Presales will run from 10AM-10PM local time on Thursday, December 6th.
“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle.” – Roger Taylor
“We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” – Adam Lambert
“This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!” – Brian May
When Freddie sang The Show Must Go On all those years back, even he couldn’t have guessed that Queen music would still be storming the charts in 2018. Next summer, the stages of North America will be well and truly rocked again. You can’t help thinking Freddie would be overjoyed.
The Rhapsody Tour – North America 2019
Wed Jul 10 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Jul 12 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Sun Jul 14 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Tue Jul 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Fri Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Tue Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jul 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jul 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Jul 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Aug 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Aug 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Thu Aug 15 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
Sun Aug 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Further details at QueenOnline.com