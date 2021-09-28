      Weather Alert

Push Rods ‘Show N’ Shine’ This Weekend at QBR

Sep 28, 2021 @ 7:31am

The annual Push Rods of Hoquiam “Show N’ Shine” is coming!

If you want to check out some cool cars, head to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino’s Show N Shine annual car show going on October 1st & 2nd in Ocean Shores.

Come early, stay late and win big playing in the casino. Great cars, great prizes and a whole lotta fun.

It’s all put on by the Push Rods of Hoquaim and it’s going to be a great time. Call 1-888-461-2214 for room info or log on to pushrods.org for pre-registration.

Friday October 1st is the Poker Run!

Saturday, Oct 2nd  Parking at 6:30,  registration at 7,  show starts at 8 am and awards at 2:30

Prizes awarded every 10 minutes 9AM-2PM Located in Lot next to casino entrance

Judging 10AM-12PM

Cost:  Free to spectators

Car registration is $ 20 day of, $15 if pre-registered online

Includes: Goodie bag, dash plaque for the 1st 200 cars and entry into the show and door prize drawings

https://quinaultbeachresort.com/show-n-shine-car-show.html

