Push Rods ‘Show N’ Shine’ This Weekend at QBR
The annual Push Rods of Hoquiam “Show N’ Shine” is coming!
If you want to check out some cool cars, head to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino’s Show N Shine annual car show going on October 1st & 2nd in Ocean Shores.
Come early, stay late and win big playing in the casino. Great cars, great prizes and a whole lotta fun.
It’s all put on by the Push Rods of Hoquaim and it’s going to be a great time. Call 1-888-461-2214 for room info or log on to pushrods.org for pre-registration.
Friday October 1st is the Poker Run!
Saturday, Oct 2nd Parking at 6:30, registration at 7, show starts at 8 am and awards at 2:30
Prizes awarded every 10 minutes 9AM-2PM Located in Lot next to casino entrance
Judging 10AM-12PM
Cost: Free to spectators
Car registration is $ 20 day of, $15 if pre-registered online
Includes: Goodie bag, dash plaque for the 1st 200 cars and entry into the show and door prize drawings
https://quinaultbeachresort.com/show-n-shine-car-show.html