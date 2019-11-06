Presale Password for Journey & Pretenders at the Gorge
Journey with the Pretenders
@ The Gorge
Saturday, May 16th, 2020
The presale is Thursday, November 7th – 10a-10p
The KDUX Password: BELIEVE
Buy your presale tickets here at LiveNation.
Journey have announced that they’re hitting the road with the Pretenders in 2020! Listen to KDUX today for your chance to win tickets!
General on sale starts Friday, November 8th at 10am local.
Journey is heading on tour with Pretenders in 2020!
Get more info here.
JOURNEY – Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) – have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish. The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM. All times are local. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.
A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.